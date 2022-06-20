Search

22 Jun 2022

Greenore Golf Notes: Katherine Woods claims hard fought victory

Greenore Golf Notes: Katherine Woods claims hard fought victory

President Michael Owen McGrath, alongside Third prize winner Elizabeth Donnelly, Lady Captain Rita Mulligan, Runner Up Angela McParland and Best Gross Kay McCartan

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

20 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

The Thursday 16th June Open stableford winner was Marian Murnaghan with a fantastic 41pts. Anne McParland claimed runner up prize with 38pts while Kay McCartan was third with 36pts.

President Michael Owen McGrath presented his beautiful prizes to a full clubhouse on following another action packed competition last Saturday evening.

Catherine Wood (17) won first prize with a 2 under par 72 pipping Angela McParland (23) into second spot also on 72. Kay McCartan (12) won Best Gross with 89 and Elizabeth Donnelly (37) took third prize with a level par 74.

Our Challenge Cup team are still going strong and are taking on Roganstown in the quarter final. However the Minor Cup team suffered a defeat to The Island Golf Club while the Irish Mixed team also suffered a loss at the hands of Castleknock Golf Club.

The Ladies Thursday Open continues weekly at Greenore. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media