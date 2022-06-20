Greenore Golf Notes: Katherine Woods claims hard fought victory

President Michael Owen McGrath, alongside Third prize winner Elizabeth Donnelly, Lady Captain Rita Mulligan, Runner Up Angela McParland and Best Gross Kay McCartan
The Thursday 16th June Open stableford winner was Marian Murnaghan with a fantastic 41pts. Anne McParland claimed runner up prize with 38pts while Kay McCartan was third with 36pts.
President Michael Owen McGrath presented his beautiful prizes to a full clubhouse on following another action packed competition last Saturday evening.
Catherine Wood (17) won first prize with a 2 under par 72 pipping Angela McParland (23) into second spot also on 72. Kay McCartan (12) won Best Gross with 89 and Elizabeth Donnelly (37) took third prize with a level par 74.
Our Challenge Cup team are still going strong and are taking on Roganstown in the quarter final. However the Minor Cup team suffered a defeat to The Island Golf Club while the Irish Mixed team also suffered a loss at the hands of Castleknock Golf Club.
The Ladies Thursday Open continues weekly at Greenore.
