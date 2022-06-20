Search

22 Jun 2022

Louth County Council greets successful Pride of Place Groups

Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community Project and Blackrock Coastal Community

Louth County Council greets successful Pride of Place Groups

Joan Martin, CE of Louth County Council and Cllr. Pio Smith, Cathaoirleach, with (L-R) Paul Owens, Donna Conroy, Norma Cooney, John Moloney and Clodagh O'Mahony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

20 Jun 2022 9:33 PM

The Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community Project and the Blackrock Coastal Community were honoured by a presentation on 20th June at the County Council offices to mark their recent success in the Pride of Place Ceremony which took place in May 2022.

The Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community Project won the overall prize in the Community Wellbeing Initiative category and the Blackrock Community also made a podium finish, where they came runner up in the Island and Coastal Communities category. They were competing against eighty four projects, which were put forward by 34 Local authorities across the island of Ireland. 

It is a significant accomplishment, being recognised in such a prestigious all Island competition and both groups have showcased that community spirit is alive and well and we wish them continued success in all their future endeavours.

Warmest congratulations to all participants involved.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media