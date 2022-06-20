Louth Fianna Fail remembered the Watters brothers on the 101st anniversary of their shooting

Friday 18th June 1921 saw the brutal shootings of Patrick (18) and John (23) Watters in the War of Independence and 101 years later on Saturday 18th June 2022 Louth Fianna Fail who also commemorated the brothers on their 100 year anniversary held a small ceremony in Dundalk on Saturday last with prayers and a wreath laying.

The event which was led by Senator Erin McGreehan who has a keen interest in our local history noted that it is: “important to remember the lives that were taken during the tumultuous time that was the War of Independence and the Civil War.

"It wasn’t a romantic time as some like to paint it.

"It was horrific, it was painful and the legacy of the loss continues right up to this day.

"It is so important to remember the lives lost, but also the lives that these young men didn’t get to live.

"They didn’t get to enjoy the Ireland they loved, grow old with their families and all the many things that we take for granted.

"Personally, I find it so upsetting as a mother to think how it must’ve been for the Watters family.

"I encourage everyone as they pass not only on their anniversary but everyday to think of the beautiful young lives that left this earth so brutally."