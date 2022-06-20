Search

22 Jun 2022

Louth Fianna Fail remembered the Watters brothers on the 101st anniversary of their shooting

Louth Fianna Fail remembered the Watters brothers on the 101st anniversary

L-R Senator Erin McGreehan, Ms. Éadaoin O’Reilly and two of Erin’s children Micheàl and Conor McMorland

Reporter:

Jason Newman

20 Jun 2022 10:33 PM

Friday 18th June 1921 saw the brutal shootings of Patrick (18) and John (23) Watters in the War of Independence and 101 years later on Saturday 18th June 2022 Louth Fianna Fail who also commemorated the brothers on their 100 year anniversary held a small ceremony in Dundalk on Saturday last with prayers and a wreath laying.

 The event which was led by Senator Erin McGreehan who has a keen interest in our local history noted that it is: “important to remember the lives that were taken during the tumultuous time that was the War of Independence and the Civil War.

"It wasn’t a romantic time as some like to paint it.

"It was horrific, it was painful and the legacy of the loss continues right up to this day.

"It is so important to remember the lives lost, but also the lives that these young men didn’t get to live.

"They didn’t get to enjoy the Ireland they loved, grow old with their families and all the many things that we take for granted.

"Personally, I find it so upsetting as a mother to think how it must’ve been for the Watters family.

"I encourage everyone as they pass not only on their anniversary but everyday to think of the beautiful young lives that left this earth so brutally."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media