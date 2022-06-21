Search

22 Jun 2022

Connect Family Resource Centre Louth features in new ‘One in a Million’ video series

Series sees Hector Ó hEochagáin travel across the country to highlight local heroes

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

21 Jun 2022 3:33 PM

Connect Family Resource Centre in Drogheda, is one of the causes highlighted in the first episode of an online video series from Tesco Ireland, which shines a light on the people behind the ‘One in a Million’ causes supported by the Tesco  Community Fund.

The series sees renowned broadcaster, Hector Ó hEochagáin, travel across the country to highlight the local heroes who have made a positive difference in communities, those who are truly ‘One in a Million’. 

In the first episode of the series, Hector meets with Cliodhna and some of the team at Connect Family Resource Centre, a grassroots community-based organisation that aims to combat disadvantage and empower individuals by providing a wide range of services including family support, community development and low-cost counselling. To date, the Connect Family Resource Centre has received over €3,016 in funding through the Community Fund.

The Tesco Community Fund provides financial support to good causes and community groups that matter most to its colleagues, customers, and communities across Ireland. Now in its eighth year, the Community Fund campaign continues to provide vital support to community groups across Ireland. To nominate a community group or good cause applications can be submitted via the Tesco online application form online or in Tesco stores nationwide.

The new and improved Community Fund initiative sees the return of the familiar blue tokens, which are now made from fully recyclable materials, to Tesco stores nationwide. Each time a customer shops in a Tesco store, they can vote for their preferred cause to receive funding using the blue tokens. At the end of the twelve-week campaign, votes are counted and up to €2,000 is shared between three local groups.   

 

News

