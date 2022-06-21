Search

22 Jun 2022

Dundalk FC get home draw against Longford Town in FAI Cup first round

Fixtures for FAI Cup first round confirmed

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

21 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Dundalk FC will face first division side Longford Town in the first round of the FAI Cup.

The first round draw took place on earlier today and elsewhere there were some tasty ties confirmed.

Cup holders St Patrick's Athletic will host Waterford while Finn Harps and Bohemians meet in the only all Premier Division tie. Another standout fixture is the Cork derby when Cobh Ramblers take on Cork City at St Colman's Park.

All FAI Cup first round fixtures below:

  • Cobh Ramblers v Cork City
  • Treaty United v Usher Celtic
  • Salthill Devon v Malahide United
  • Sligo Rovers v Wexford FC
  • Dundalk v Longford Town
  • Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney
  • Bonagee United v Pike Rovers
  • Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic
  • UCD v Cockhill Celtic
  • Drogheda United v Athlone Town
  • St Patrick's Athletic v Waterford FC
  • Finn Harps v Bohemians
  • Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne
  • Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers
  • Bluebell United v Galway United
  • Maynooth University Town v Villa FC

All of the ties will be played on the week ending July 31 with dates and kick-off times set to be confirmed in due course.

