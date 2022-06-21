Go ahead given for new boutique hotel in Ardee

A new boutique hotel and restaurant looks to be on the way to Ardee, following the decision by Louth County Council to grant planning permission for the change of use of De La Salle House from a monastery to to a boutique hotel and restaurant.

De La Salle House, Moorehall, Townparks in Ardee, is a Protected Structure, listed as LHS017-031 in Louth County Council's Record of Protected Structures. Estrala Hall Holdings Ltd has been granted planning permission for the development, which will include internal alterations and restoration of the existing building as well as the erection of a part two storey, part storey and a half extension to the side and rear.

The planning application also allows for the creation of a glazed courtyard between the house and outbuilding, formation of a new car park and adjustment of site boundaries to allow for vehicular circulation and all associated site works. The application, which was made in April of this year, was granted conditional planning permission on 17 June.

De La Salle House is listed in the local authority's Record of Protected Structures, as a Detached five-bay two-storey monastery with decorative doorcase built c. 1890. T-plan with central breakfront to south block (front elevation), metal fire

escape to north-east of south block, single-storey pitched roof service wing to north.

In its appraisal of the building, the local authority says "This handsome well-detailed house is one of a number of buildings in this area of Ardee associated with the Roman Catholic church. The carved panels on the gate piers and the house itself attest to this relationship. The good quality detailing of the main door and window surrounds add to the quality of the building. The craftsmanship evident in the wrought-iron gates enhance the approach to the house."