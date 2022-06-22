Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 22 June 2022

The death has occurred of Ciaran Murphy of Dunmor, Avenue Road, Dundalk / Carlingford, Louth

Unexpectedly, at home. Beloved husband of Anne, adored dad of Orlaith, son of the late Henry and Evelyn and dear brother of Jim, Nuala, Lyn, Peter, Eamonn, Anne, Marie and the late Harry. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Orlaith's boyfriend Paul, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at home from 4pm-7pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 10am, proceeding via the family home in Petestown, to St. James’ Church, Grange, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tom Duffy of Castle Park and formerly of Glenwood and Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth

On 20 June 2022. Tom, much loved husband of Briege née Grant dear father of Niall, Grainne and Elaine, loving grandad of Rory and Áine and brother of Jane, Sam, Molly, Frances, Paddy, Joe and the late Julia. Tom will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Steven Sheridan, daughter-in-law Jennifer, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm until 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning to The Most Holy Church, Brid-a-Crinn arriving for Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie Therese O'Brien (née Gent) of Shore Road, Dundalk, Louth / Omeath, Louth

Peacefully at her residence. Formerly Glen Dimplex Group. Predeceased by her beloved parents George and Kathleen Gent and her siblings Roy, Patricia and Geordie. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerry. Also by her nephew John and family, sister-in-law Vera (Monaghan), good friend and carer Sabrina, brother Brian and sister Anne, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm- 8pm on Thursday for friends and neighbours to call. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North Louth Hospice.

May she rest in peace



















