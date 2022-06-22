Search

22 Jun 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 22 June 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 22 June 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 22 June 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

22 Jun 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Ciaran Murphy of Dunmor, Avenue Road, Dundalk / Carlingford, Louth

Unexpectedly, at home. Beloved husband of Anne, adored dad of Orlaith, son of the late Henry and Evelyn and dear brother of Jim, Nuala, Lyn, Peter, Eamonn, Anne, Marie and the late Harry. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Orlaith's boyfriend Paul, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at home from 4pm-7pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 10am, proceeding via the family home in Petestown, to St. James’ Church, Grange, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tom Duffy of Castle Park and formerly of Glenwood and Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth

On 20 June 2022. Tom, much loved husband of Briege née Grant dear father of Niall, Grainne and Elaine, loving grandad of Rory and Áine and brother of Jane, Sam, Molly, Frances, Paddy, Joe and the late Julia. Tom will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Steven Sheridan, daughter-in-law Jennifer, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm until 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning to The Most Holy Church, Brid-a-Crinn arriving for Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. 

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie Therese O'Brien (née Gent) of Shore Road, Dundalk, Louth / Omeath, Louth

Peacefully at her residence. Formerly Glen Dimplex Group. Predeceased by her beloved parents George and Kathleen Gent and her siblings Roy, Patricia and Geordie. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerry. Also by her nephew John and family, sister-in-law Vera (Monaghan), good friend and carer Sabrina, brother Brian and sister Anne, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm- 8pm on Thursday for friends and neighbours to call. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North Louth Hospice.

May she rest in peace


 


 

 
 


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media