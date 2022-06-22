Search

22 Jun 2022

Louth Senator welcomes new scheme for farm families

Louth Senator welcomes new scheme for farm families

22 Jun 2022 11:33 AM

Louth Fianna Fail Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the new €1.5bn Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) which will deliver significant long-term environmental improvement through a payment package to farmers.

This new package for farm families will allow them to avail of payments depending on assessments of environmental improvements on their farmland.

Senator McGreehan ssaid: "This new announcement is great news for farmers as they will benefit from payments that they have been in need of and this scheme will support over 50,000 farm families across the island."

Under the scheme, farmers across Louth will be supported by these payments to deliver positive results in terms of climate, biodiversity and water quality.

Senator McGreehan continued: "Biodiversity is important to the farmers in Louth and it is so important that they are rewarded for their continuous hard work."

This new €1.5bn scheme will be funded by the CAP Strategic Plan. The CAP Strategic Plan was agreed upon in October at €9.83 billion and consists of €7.53 billion in EU funding and €2.30 billion in national funding (Including carbon tax funding of €723 million, ringfenced for environmental actions in the CSP).

 

