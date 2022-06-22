80 new social homes planned for Louth

80 social houses are planned for the Ballymakenny East area of Louth, it has been announced today.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, today welcomed the launch of a new phase of Local Authority social housing delivery that will see approximately 1,530 new homes delivered across a number of local authorities, including 80 in Ballymakenny East, subject to design development, planning etc. as the projects are taken forward.

Welcoming today’s new phase of social housing, Minister O’Brien said:

“Approximately 80 individuals and families in Co Louth, and over 1,500 in total across four counties, will benefit from the latest social housing Public-Private Partnership programme announced today. This Government, through Housing for All, is committed to increasing the supply of social housing to an average of 10,000 social homes per annum between 2022 and 2030.”

Today’s launch builds on a Public Private Partnership social housing pilot programme being delivered by the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA) in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and relevant local authorities, and which was introduced in recent years, and which has, or is in the process of delivering, in the region of 1,500 social homes, including:

534 new houses and apartments across six sites in Dublin, Kildare, Louth and Wicklow in 2020 and 2021

465 homes in 2021 across eight sites in Cork, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Roscommon and Waterford

480 new homes to be delivered across six sites in Dublin, Kildare, Sligo and Wicklow with all sites at the statutory planning phase.

Work is on-going to progress further phases under the programme. A public-private partnership (PPP) is an arrangement between a public authority and a private partner designed to deliver a public infrastructure project or service under a long-term contract.

Minister O’Brien added:

“I recently had the pleasure of seeing first-hand some completed housing developments in County Cork which were progressed as part of an earlier phase of the programme. The success of this initiative is evident from the high quality houses I visited, which are providing new homes and a fresh start for individuals and families.”

“The pilot social housing programme was unique in being the first social housing PPP project in Ireland. It was also the first time local authorities collaborated to deliver social housing projects and the first time European Investment Bank financing has been used in a social housing PPP. It was also the first time the Irish charity sector has been involved in a PPP consortium”.