Louth gardai appeal for information following a suspected arson attack on a house in Drogheda

Louth gardai are appealing to the public for information following a suspected arson attack on a house in Drogheda.
Gardaí from Drogheda were alerted following reports of a fire at a house in the Moneymore area of Drogheda at approximately 4:30am on Saturday 18th June.
The occupants of the house were uninjured and managed to extinguish the fire.
There was significant damage to the sitting room and a downstairs window of the house was broken in the course of the incident.
A forensic examination of the scene was carried out and enquires are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Drogheda Garda Station (041) 987 4200.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.