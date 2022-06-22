Search

23 Jun 2022

Number of homeless families in North East more than doubles in May

Homeless figures in North East region for 23-29 May

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

22 Jun 2022 9:33 PM

The number of families that accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in the North East region in May is more than double that recorded in April, according to Louth County Council figures.

The figures, which appear in the local authority's monthly management report and are submitted on a monthly basis to the Department of Housing, show that during the week of 23-29 May 2022, 23 families accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in the North East, up from 11 in April. The families comprised 18 couples with 48 child dependants and five individuals with eight children, giving a total of 56 homeless children. 

The number of adults accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation in the North East in May also increased from the month before. 94 adults were recorded during the week of 23-29 May 2022, up from 89 in April. One was in Cavan, four in Monaghan and 89 in Louth.

70 of the adults were male and 24 were female, with 11 aged 18-24; 53 aged 25-44; 23 aged 45-64 and seven aged 65 and over.

