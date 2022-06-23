Census 2022: Louth population increases by over 10,000

The population of Louth has grown by over 10,000 people according to preliminary results from Census 2022, released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today.

Louth has seen its population grow from the 128,884 recorded in Census 2016, to 139,100 according to this year's census, an increase of 10,216 people or 7.9%.

Nationally, the preliminary population of the Republic of Ireland on Sunday 3 April 2022 was 5,123,536 persons. The CSO says that this is is the first time that a census has recorded a population of over five million people in over 170 years. The population increased by 361,671 persons, or 8%, since April 2016.

Other preliminary figures released today relating to Louth show that the housing stock has increased by 7.3% since 2016. The housing stock in the county stands at 55,147 in 2022. The number of vacant dwellings on Sunday 3 April 2022 was 3,675. The vacancy rate in Louth now stands at 6.7%. 886 dwellings were vacant in Louth in both 2016 and 2022.

The census population figures in the report released by the CSO today, relate to the de facto population meaning persons who were present in the State on the night of Sunday, April 3rd 2022. The de facto population includes persons who do not usually live in the State but were in the State on Census Night. It excludes persons who do usually live in the State but who were temporarily absent outside of the State on Census Night. Persons who were present in the State were enumerated and are reported at the location where they spent Census Night. This may not have been the location where they usually live.

The data relating to the components of population change uses provisional births and deaths data for the first quarter of 2022. This data is subject to change and will be finalised and published by CSO later in 2022.