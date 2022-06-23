PHOTOS: Bellurgan community continue protests for traffic calming measures

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
The Bellurgan community carried out a second protest this morning against the high speed of traffic and the lack of adequate traffic calming measures on the Dundalk to Carlingford R173 road which goes through the busy north Louth neighbourhood.
Photos courtesy of Cllr Antóin Watters.
