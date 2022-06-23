Gardai investigate suspected arson attack on a vehicle in Dundalk

Gardai in Dundalk are investigating a suspected arson attack on a van in Dundalk in the early hours of this morning.
Gardaí and emergency services attended an incident of criminal damage by fire to a vehicle in Belfry Drive area of the town at approximately 05:10am this morning.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this time.
Investigations are ongoing.
