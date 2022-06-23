Search

24 Jun 2022

Louth Elected Members elect First Citizen

Louth County Council Annual meeting

Louth Elected Members elect First Citizen

Outgoing Cathaoirleach Pio Smith hands over the chain of office to incoming Cathaoirleach Conor Keelan

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

23 Jun 2022 10:33 PM

This week saw the last of the Annual Meetings for Louth Elected Members and a change in holder of the role of Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council. The outgoing Cathaoirleach Cllr Pio Smith opening the annual meeting, offered his congratulations to Cllrs Kevin Meenan, Michelle Hall and Paula Butterly who had recently been elected Cathaoirleach of Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee respectively and called for the election of his replacement.

Following election, Cllr Conor Keelan who has been an elected member of Louth County Council since 2009, was welcomed to the chair of Louth County Council as Cathaoirleach. 

The position of Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council is a statutory role with both legal and ceremonial responsibilities. During his term of office An Cathaoirleach Cllr Keelan will be required to preside over and manage Council Meetings, ensuring business discussed has due regard to legislation, is in line with adopted standing orders, and is in the interest of the community. 

An Cathaoirleach would be considered the “First Citizen” of the County and would have precedence at all places in Louth except when the President of Ireland is present. Cllr Keelan will be required to perform an ambassadorial role both inside and outside Louth to represent and promote Louth in a positive manner, to encourage public involvement in Council activities and to act as a link between the Council and various groups and organisations.

Speaking after his election Cllr Keelan said he would strive to act as a fair and diligent Cathaoirleach and hoped he could compose himself in similar fashion to the outgoing Cathaoirleach Pio Smith whom he admired.

Members welcomed Cllr Keelan to the role of Cathaoirleach, wishing him the best for the year ahead and expressed confidence in his appointment, remembering his previous holding of the role of Dundalk Town Council Cathaoirleach. His strong personal and familial links with local politics, were remarked upon as his father had also previously served as an Elected Member in Louth.

Cllr. Keelan called for election of a Leas Cathaoirleach which saw Cllr Andrea McKevitt elect to the role. The role of Leas Cathaoirleach is to deputise for the Cathaoirleach, support him at events and to carry out his duties in his absence. Cllr McKevitt who was coopted onto the Council in 2020 was warmly welcomed to the role by Members.

On behalf of the Council the Chief Executive, Joan Martin congratulated Cllr. Conor Keelan on his elevation to the Chair and wished him and Cllr. McKevitt well in their roles advised she and her staff were here to help in any way.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media