Dundalk FM to broadcast Dowdallshill Blessing of the Graves this year
Louth County Council have confirmed today that Dundalk FM is to broadcast the Blessing of the Graves live from St Patrick's Cemetary.
This year's Blessing of the Graves at St Patrick's Cemetary in Dowdallshill takes place on Sunday July 17th. The live broadcast by Dundalk FM, is a new initiative supported by the Parish Administrators of Dundalk, Dundalk FM and Louth County Council.
Louth County Council advise that in order to listen to the service on the day they would advise people to bring a radio, smart phone or Bluetooth speaker. Those unable to attend can also tune into Dundalk FM, or listen back on the podcast.
