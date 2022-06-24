Search

24 Jun 2022

The latest round of GAA fixtures as the action in the local leagues heats up

An action shot from a clash between Cooley and the Geraldines earlier this year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

24 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Friday 24th June 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1 

Geraldines vs Ardee St. Mary’s (8PM)

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2 

Naomh Fionnbarra vs Kilkerley Emmets (8PM)

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B 

Cuchulainn Gaels vs Annaghminnon Rovers (8:15PM)

Division 3A Roundup: Glen Emmets one more win away from promotion

Late Naomh Moninne rally sees them come out on top in thrilling league final

Saturday 25th June 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1 

Naomh Mairtin vs St Mochtas

Mattock Rangers vs St Brides

St Fechins vs Dreadnots

Cooley Kickhams vs St Patrick’s

Division One Roundup: Newtown Blues remain at the summit following two big results



HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2 

St. Kevins vs Clan na nGael

O`Raghallaighs vs St Josephs

Oilibhéar Pluincéad vs Roche Emmets

Dundalk Gaels vs Young Irelands

O’Connells vs Hunterstown Rovers GFC

Division Two Roundup: Dundalk Gaels showcase defensive chops to stay at the top



HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A 

Glyde Rangers vs Glen Emmets

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B 

John Mitchels vs Sean McDermotts

Stabannon Parnells vs Dowdallshill

St Nicholas vs Wolfe Tones 

(All Above fixtures in Div 1-3B 7:30PM Throw ins)

