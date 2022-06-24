Louth sees slight decrease in Covid 19 incidence rate

Louth has registered 233 cases of Covid 19 in the past week to 18th June according to the latest weekly Covid report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).
The figures give Louth an incidence rate of 180.8 per 100,000, the 7th lowest in the country and slightly down from the previous rate of 184.7 per 100,000.
Nationally, the 14-day incidence rate of confirmed cases was 393.9 per 100,000, with Limerick, Clare, Kildare, Laois, Carlow, Wicklow and Kerry having the highest incidence rate and the lowest incidence rate in counties Cavan, Longford, Roscommon, Meath and Monaghan.
The median age of those testing positive in the county was 46.
The figures come with the proviso that they do not account for home antigen tests recorded as positive on the HSE website and only include positive PCR tests.
