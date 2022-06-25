Dundalk Chamber says Cross Border Tax Breakfast a huge success

Paddy Malone, PRO Dundalk Chamber,; Siobhan Lawlor, Dept of Social Protection; Orla Rafferty of Orla Rafferty Ltd; Rose Tierney, Tierney Tax Consultancy and Thomas McDonagh, Treasurer Dundalk Chamber
Dundalk Chamber of Commerce in association with the Cross Border Partnership for Employment Services hosted a free Tax Breakfast on Tax Implications & HR Issues for Cross Border Workers & Employers in the Cross Border Region on Wednesday the 22nd of June in the Ballymascanlon Hotel.
Attended by over 60 delegates the event covered topics such as redundancy payments, pensions lump sums, tax relief on pension contributions and tax requirements for the cross-border worker. Also discussed at the event was the Implications and updates for employing cross border workers and the implications and updates for employers with staff members who work in both jurisictions.
Speakers also covered social insurance benefits and pensions in a cross border situation and staff retention and planning for future needs. Speakers at the event were Brenda McGeeney Adviser for the Cross Border Partnership for Employment Services, Rose Tierney of Tierney Tax and Orla Rafferty of Orla Rafferty Ltd.
Paddy Malone PRO of Dundalk Chamber was delighted that the chamber was running this event in person for the first time in over two years. For more information on the Cross Border Partnership Employment Services and how it can assist, log on to cbpes.com.
