Search

26 Jun 2022

'What's the name?' Old Dundalk nicknames

Looking back at Dundalk's past, with former Democrat editor Peter Kavanagh

'What's the name?' Old Dundalk nicknames

Reporter:

Peter Kavanagh

25 Jun 2022 10:33 PM

Recently, when discussing old Dundalk nicknames that have been forgotten, I was asked if I had ever heard of 'Lanya Walla' and it brought back childhood memories of being told that a man riding a bike through the main street was called something like that!

When sometime later I asked about this man, an old printer replied 'Sure, he's a son of Balla Walla!'

At the time I did not think much more about it and thought that it just meant something like 'Long Fella', as I remembered he was quite tall.

Then, more recently, when looking up an old Tempest's Annual I came across an article under the heading 'Don't you remember Poor Paddy' 'by 'A Dundalk Man Abroad', which contained a whole lot of nicknames, I realised that the sobrique must be quite old.

The article was published in 1925 and may have been taken from an even older source.

A question in the article asks 'Do you remember the Hireing Monday and the game both fair and shady?' and mentions the various 'toss-pits' around the Town where unemployed men gathered to gamble the few coins they still had in their pockets.

Then, in the midst of all this, there was a reference to 'Poor old Paddy Buttermilk' and this struck a chord in my mind because I recalled from childhood a man going around selling milk from a large can perched on the front of a bicycle whom we called 'Peter the Milkman'.

The name that caught my attention, however, was 'Long Bulla Wallagh' and wondered was this the man who had been pointed out to me in my youth?

Then I realised that this was written before I was born and concluded that, maybe, he was a son or grandson of 'Bulla Wallagh?

As a result, I looked up the meaning of the word 'Walla', thinking that it might have been used by the British soldiers stationed in the Military Barracks who had served in India.

Appparently a 'Wallah' is the Hindi for a 'person in charge' and is most often used in connection with an occupation, like policeman or soldier.

So it could be that it came from British soldiers or even sailors who worked on the vessels from all around the world that came into the Dundalk Port?

Maybe, it was used sarcastically or that the original 'Bulla Wallagh' mentioned in Tempest's Annaul was a person who had been 'in charge'!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media