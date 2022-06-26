Gardaí seek public's assistance in finding missing Louth teenager

Leon Thornton
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Leon Thornton who is missing from Drogheda, Co. Louth since Wednesday, 22nd June 2022.
Leon is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
It is not known what Leon was wearing at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information on Leon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
