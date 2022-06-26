Search

26 Jun 2022

Fyffes Dundalk League Game of the Week: Shamrocks FC win top of the table clash

Dundalk and District League Logo

Shamrocks rout of Quay Celtic sees them go top of the Dundalk and District League on goal difference

Reporter:

reporter

26 Jun 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Fyffes Premier League
Quay Celtic 2 Shamrock's FC 7
Clancy Park

Shamrocks proved too strong for Quay Celtic as they came away from Clancy Park with all three points following a goalfest that saw supporters treated to nine goals.

It was the Shamrock's that broke the deadlock after just 12 minutes, Bongi Dada firing low past Luke Savage. Within a minute David Ward had the visitors 2-0 ahead.

A wonderful sweeping move by Quay saw Thomas Daly fire home his 4th strike this term, while minutes before the break Scott Hearty, the league's leading scorer, with his 11th goal, drew the sides level at two apiece to complete their comeback.

However it only took a minute into the second half for the Quay defence to come under pressure again. After scrambling to clear the ball, it up popped nicely into the feet of man of the match Anton Reilly to stab Shamrock's into a 3-2 lead.

He struck again in the 58th minute heading home from a nicely delivered free kick. The hat-trick was completed with a stunning drive to the roof of the net.

Robbie Mackin made it 6-2 as the home side faded after Reilly's trio of goals. On 90 minutes Reilly completed the rout with a well taken header, to claim his 6th goal of the season.

This win puts Shamrock's on top due to goal difference over Quay, both on 12 points from five games. Glenmuir lie in 3rd spot with 10 points, from five games.

Sam Ezenwaka brace not enough as Bay FC succumb to league leaders Trim Celtic

Dundalk lose ground on league leaders following frustrating draw in Tolka Park

Goal Scorers

Scott Hearty Quay Celtic 11 goals
Sean Bailey Rampart 8 goals
Dean Brown Shamrock's 6 goals
Rory Kirke Rock Celtic 6 goals
Anton Reilly Shamrock's 6 goals
James O'Conor Shamrock's 5 goals
Even Durnin Rock Celtic 5 goals
Gavin Gaffney St.Domincs 5 goals
David Ward Shamrock's 5 goals
Joe Dunne Quay Celtic 5 goals
Ryan Marron Carrick Rovers 5 goals
Cillian Gartland Carrick Rovers 5 goals
Martin Rooney Faughart 4 goals
Thomas Daly Quay Celtic 4 goals
Travis Crowley Bay 4 goals
Tomiwa Osho Glenmuir 4 goals 
Ciaran Walsh Rampart 4 goals
Niall Mackin Redeemer 4 goals

Gallery: Local clubs to the fore at Leinster Juvenile Track & Field Championships

Dundalk Golf Club Notes: €5500 raised by members in aid of North Louth Hospice

Hat-trick Heroes

Anton Reilly Shamrock's 4
Scott Hearty Quay 3
Sean Bailey Rampart 3
Thomas Daly Quay 3
Tomiwa Osho Glenmuir 3
Ryan Marron Carrick 3
Ciaran Walsh Rampart 3

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media