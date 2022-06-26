Fyffes Dundalk League Game of the Week: Shamrocks FC win top of the table clash

Fyffes Premier League

Quay Celtic 2 Shamrock's FC 7

Clancy Park

Shamrocks proved too strong for Quay Celtic as they came away from Clancy Park with all three points following a goalfest that saw supporters treated to nine goals.

It was the Shamrock's that broke the deadlock after just 12 minutes, Bongi Dada firing low past Luke Savage. Within a minute David Ward had the visitors 2-0 ahead.

A wonderful sweeping move by Quay saw Thomas Daly fire home his 4th strike this term, while minutes before the break Scott Hearty, the league's leading scorer, with his 11th goal, drew the sides level at two apiece to complete their comeback.

However it only took a minute into the second half for the Quay defence to come under pressure again. After scrambling to clear the ball, it up popped nicely into the feet of man of the match Anton Reilly to stab Shamrock's into a 3-2 lead.

He struck again in the 58th minute heading home from a nicely delivered free kick. The hat-trick was completed with a stunning drive to the roof of the net.

Robbie Mackin made it 6-2 as the home side faded after Reilly's trio of goals. On 90 minutes Reilly completed the rout with a well taken header, to claim his 6th goal of the season.

This win puts Shamrock's on top due to goal difference over Quay, both on 12 points from five games. Glenmuir lie in 3rd spot with 10 points, from five games.

Goal Scorers

Scott Hearty Quay Celtic 11 goals

Sean Bailey Rampart 8 goals

Dean Brown Shamrock's 6 goals

Rory Kirke Rock Celtic 6 goals

Anton Reilly Shamrock's 6 goals

James O'Conor Shamrock's 5 goals

Even Durnin Rock Celtic 5 goals

Gavin Gaffney St.Domincs 5 goals

David Ward Shamrock's 5 goals

Joe Dunne Quay Celtic 5 goals

Ryan Marron Carrick Rovers 5 goals

Cillian Gartland Carrick Rovers 5 goals

Martin Rooney Faughart 4 goals

Thomas Daly Quay Celtic 4 goals

Travis Crowley Bay 4 goals

Tomiwa Osho Glenmuir 4 goals

Ciaran Walsh Rampart 4 goals

Niall Mackin Redeemer 4 goals

Hat-trick Heroes

Anton Reilly Shamrock's 4

Scott Hearty Quay 3

Sean Bailey Rampart 3

Thomas Daly Quay 3

Tomiwa Osho Glenmuir 3

Ryan Marron Carrick 3

Ciaran Walsh Rampart 3