Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 27 June 2022

The death has occurred, in his 78th year, of James (Jim) Carroll, Main Street, Castlebellingham peacefully at home.

Jim, loving husband of Carol Ann (née McArdle) and loving father of Jacqueline, Thomas and Andrew. Predeceased by his father and mother Peter and Eileen, son Robert and brothers Reg, Malachy and Martin. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Karen, brothers Patrick and David, sister Mary, grandchildren Talitha, Chloe, Reneé, Luca, Justine, Brandon and Leon, great-grandson Keegan, brothers-in-law Kevin and Bo, sisters-in-law Michelle and Maureen, aunts Anne (Crawley) and Gabby (Reynolds), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Connor’s Funeral Home, Dunleer on Monday from 4pm until 8pm.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Martin McATEER Annaverna, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family. Martin, 53 years young, forever cherished husband and best friend to Catriona and devoted and adored Daddy to Abbie, Josh and Adam. Very sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, his loving Mum Catherine. Predeceased by his Dad Harry. Beloved brother to Bernard, John and James, son-in-law to Domhnall and Eilish Duffy, brother-in-law to Siobhán, Bronagh, Louise, Claire, Noreen, Alex and Donal Óg. Adored uncle to Laura, Ciara, Ethan, Brady, Riley, Teagan, Lucy and Kai. Godfather to Alexandria. Cousin and lifelong friend to Matthew Burke. Nephew of Mary (Begley), Kathleen ( McFadden) and Fr. James McAteer. Missed by his cousins, all of his family and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home from 6pm on Sunday and from 12 noon on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Clare McGRATH 76 College Manor, Hoey's Lane, Dundalk, Louth / Newry, Down

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by her father Dominic. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing fiancé John Stokes, her mother Tina and brother Dominic, her aunts, uncles, cousins extended family and many friends.

Reposing at her home in College Manor from Saturday evening. Reposing at the family home, 25 Iveagh Crescent, Newry from Monday evening. Removal on Wednesday from Iveagh Crescent at 11.30am, to St. Brigid's Church, Newry arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May He Rest in Peace.