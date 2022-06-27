HSE chief Paul Reid announces he is to step down to 'spend time with family'

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has announced that he will be stepping down from his position later this year.

Mr Reid cease his role in December and says he has no immediate career plans.

In a message to staff today, Mr Reid said that he was making the decision with a heavy heart, and that it was the hardest decision he had ever made in relation to his own career.

HE said his decision was influenced by a desire to spend more time with his family, and a "belief that the HSE was entering a new phase and that the appointment of a new leader was now timely".

"Working in the HSE has been by far the greatest period in my career," Mr Reid said.

"It has been truly rewarding leading an organisation whose staff come to work every day to make people's lives better."

"No organisation will ever match the commitment, dedication and relentless willingness to go beyond the call of duty that I have witnessed," he added.

It's with a heavy heart that I've advised the Chairman of @HSELive and the Minister for Health that I will step down as CEO later this year. Having led teams in the private,not for profit,central & local government and health sectors,I now want to spend some time with my family. — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) June 27, 2022

Paying tribute to Mr Reid, the Chairman of the HSE Ciarán Devane said: “It is with very great regret that I and the Board have heard of Paul’s decision.

“He has led the health service through what has been the greatest challenge it has ever faced, and done so with relentless dedication and professionalism. We are very grateful that he will stay in his role for a further period to allow us progress the extremely difficult task of replacing him.”

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD has also paid tribute to Mr Reid following the announcement of his resignation.

Minister Donnelly said: "Since his appointment as Chief Executive in June 2019, Paul Reid has provided exemplary leadership to the HSE.

“He has led Ireland’s health service through some of its most difficult days and has done so with dedication and professionalism.

“Throughout the pandemic, Paul played a critical role in leading Ireland’s response to the greatest health emergency of our times.

“He leaves behind him an organisation much enhanced for his time as Chief Executive and one that is already making real progress in implementing reform and improvement across many aspects of healthcare provision.

“I want to wish Paul all the best for the time ahead and to thank him and his family for the many sacrifices they have made over the last three years to allow him to dedicate himself to the role of CEO,” the Minister for Health said.