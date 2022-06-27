Search

27 Jun 2022

Louth Culture Quest to host walking tours this July

Reporter:

Jason Newman

27 Jun 2022 3:33 PM

Dive-in to the Louth Culture Quest with a walking tour of the Dundalk Zone, guided in person by our very own custodian of art from 2050 Lugh, performed by Joe Rooney of Fr Ted fame. Audiences solve the clues, find the artworks and discover what happens to art and heritage in 2050, all while being entertained by our comic, custodian. As part of the SEEK Urban Arts Festival 2022.

Walking tours take place on Sunday 10th July at 11am, 1pm & 3pm

What is Louth Culture Quest?

In 2050, art and culture as we know it has been destroyed by rolling pandemics, political unrest and climate change.

A custodian of art from this dystopian future has placed 20 surviving artworks around County Louth for safe keeping.

To ensure the future survival of art and culture, you must solve the clues, find the artworks and discover what happens between now and 2050 as you unlock the story behind the Louth Culture Quest.

Download the Louth Culture Quest app and embark on a futuristic treasure hunt exploring County Louth.

From the Cooley Peninsula, to the coastal town of Baltray, tread the towns of Dundalk and Drogheda on foot.

Armed with your mobile device and guided by the custodian from the future named Lugh, performed by Fr Ted's Joe Rooney, you will take a journey through time, exploring the heritage sites of County Louth, engaging with newly commissioned pieces of art and changing the course of history.

Louth Culture Quest Walking Tours are free, but booking is required, and participants will need to download the Louth Culture Quest App costing €4.99 from the Google Play or App Store in advance of the tour.

For further information contact info@antain.ie or visit www.antain.ie

News

