27 Jun 2022

Una McGoey new President of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce

President of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, Una McGoey

Reporter:

Jason Newman

27 Jun 2022 8:33 PM

Una McGoey has been announced as the new President of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce.

After serving two years as Vice President Ms McGoey will take over from Sean Farrell.

She is a native of Carlingford and has worked in Financial Services for over 20 years.

During that time, she worked in various roles, including project management, business change, business and mortgage advice, and branch management.

She also worked as branch manager in Ardee and Dunleer before setting up her own business, Anu Change, over four years ago.
Anu Change provides business consultancy and leadership training, with Una using the skills she learned during her career and studies to help businesses, employers and employees, to gain clarity and achieve their goals.

Una is a member of Carlingford Tennis Club who recently won the Leinster Division 4 title. She also enjoys playing golf and is looking forward to the Chamber’s annual golf outing in August.

