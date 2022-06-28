Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday June 28th 2022

The death has occurred of Bernie MURTAGH (née Searle) Glenmore Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth.

Bernie Murtagh (née Searle). Monday, 27th June 2022. Peacefully surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Roseann and Charlie (late of Quay Street), brother Charlie, sisters Briege McDonald and Marie Carroll. Bernie will be sadly missed by her loving family sons Anthony, Steven, Padraig, Séamus, and Cathal, daughters Jacquline, Colette and Bernadette and their dad Paddy, brothers Freddie, Gerard and Pat, sister Ann Lambert, sons in-law, daughters in-law, her adored 19 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday afternoon at 3.40pm to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 4pm followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Margaret KERR Stephenstown, Knockbridge, Louth



Margaret Kerr, Stephenstown, Knockbridge, Co Louth, 25th June 2022. Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after been cared for by the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Margaret, beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Mary and sister of Lilly Morgan, predeceased by her sisters May, Bridie and Kitty and brothers Tom, Pat and Jim. Margaret will be sadly missed by her sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street A91 XW66 from 5pm until 7pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning via Stephenstown, to St. Mary’s Church Knockbridge arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Maureen BREEN (née Carroll) Cedarwood Park, Cox's Demesne, Dundalk, Louth

Maureen Breen (née Carroll). Saturday, 25th June 2022. Peacefully surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved wife of Gerry and dear mum of Gerard, Maria, Sinéad and Antoinette. Predeceased by her daughter Caroline, parents Annie and John (late of) Willville, Carlingford, and brother Gerard. Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, brother John, sisters Theresa O'Hanlon and Kitty Berrill, sons in-law John and Paddy, grandchildren Seauna, Christopher, Stephen, Larissa, Rachael, Áine and Calvin, 15 great-grandchildren, brother in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Cedarwood Park from 2pm to 8pm Tuesday and Wednesday. Removal on Thursday afternoon at 12.30pm on foot to the Ecco Road then proceeding to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace