Two men appear in court following high speed chase on the M1 in Louth

Gardaí investigating a burglary in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, on Saturday 25th June 2022 and the vehicle that came to the attention of Gardaí in Drogheda have charged the two men that were arrested.
Both men, aged 20s and late teens, were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Drogheda Garda station have since been charged and are due to appear before Drogheda District Court this morning at 10.30a.m.
Investigations ongoing.
