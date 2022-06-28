Woman charged in connection with Dundalk burglary

Gardaí are investigating an alleged burglary incident that took place at a premises in the St. Patrick’s Terrace area, Dundalk, Co. Louth at approximately 7:00pm on Saturday 25th June.
It is believed a back garden shed was broken into and a number of items were taken.
A female, 40s, has been charged and is due to appear before Dundalk District Court on the 20th July 2022.
