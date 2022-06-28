Health chief urges people in Louth to get booster as Coivd cases rise in region

The HSE Department of Public Health Area A (Louth, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and North Dublin) have seen an increase in Covid-19 cases in the region in recent weeks and is urging people who are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine or a booster and who have not yet received it to get their vaccine.

Dr Deirdre Mulholland, Area Director of Public Health Area A, said: “The incidence rates of Covid-19 are increasing again in our general population including amongst the elderly.

"I would urge people to get their free Ccovid-19 vaccine or a booster, as the Covid-19 vaccinations are critical to ensure you are protected from serious illness.

"It is important for people aged 65 and older and those who are aged 12 years and older with a weak immune system to get their second booster vaccine.

"A second booster can reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death from COVID-19 illness.

"Every action we take to protect ourselves and those around us to keep cases down and can help our communities stay safe.

“There are several ways of getting your vaccination; book an appointment online at HSE.ie or ring HSELive on 1800 700 700 to book an appointment in a HSE vaccination centre. Participating GPs and Pharmacists will also continue to provide vaccinations.”

Dr Mulholland added: “We are continuing to monitor Covid-19 epidemiological indicators to quickly detect, understand and communicate emerging issues and trends of concern in the region.

"While Covid-19 is circulating in our communities, mask wearing is advised in healthcare settings.

"Individuals are also advised to consider wearing masks in crowded indoor and outdoor settings, e.g. public transport, social gatherings or other activities and events.”

“If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should follow the public health advice by staying at home, not attending work and self-isolating until at least 48 hours after your symptom free.

"We are advising people to adhere to this advice even if you have received your COVID-19 vaccination, had a booster, or had Covid-19 in the past.”