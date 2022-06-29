The 'Sea Louth' scenic seafood huge success as it marks its first year

The ‘Sea Louth’ scenic seafood trail, developed by Louth County Council to showcase the county’s world-class seafood producers and to attract visitors to the county’s scenic coastline, is celebrating its first birthday.

Hundreds of holidaymakers and locals have embarked on the trail to date, filling Sea Louth ‘passports’ with stamps in exchange for an exclusive memento.

“Though the trail was launched in the midst of a global pandemic, it has proved to be a big hit with visitors who are coming from all over Ireland and futher afield,” said Susan Murphy, project lead at Louth County Council.

“Sea Louth is here to stay, and we welcome visitors year round to ‘sea, eat and admire’ what the county has to offer,” she added.

“Come see where our local seafood producers land their catch, to eat out finest seafood fresh to your table and to admire the stunning coastal views along the way”.

The trail covers the entire 70km stretch of coast, highlighting stunning scenery and the finest local seafood along the way.

Featuring 14 scenic viewpoints, from Drogheda to Omeath; nine producers; and over 40 restaurants, visitors can pick up Sea Louth ‘passports’ from tourist offices in Drogheda, Dundalk and Carlingford – or download online - and collect uniquely designed scenic viewpoint stamps from designated collection points along the trail.

Two restaurant stamps are needed in addition to complete the passport, and can be earned by choosing a local seafood special from over 40 participating restaurants the length of the trail.

Once completed, passports can be exchanged at the tourist offices for an exclusive Sea Louth memento.

The passport has no expiry date, meaning visitors can come back as many times as they wish and explore the Sea Louth trail at their leisure.

The fourteen scenic viewpoints along the trail, from north to south, are as follows: Omeath, Carlingford Lough Greenway, Carlingford, Greenore, Templetown Beach, Gyles Quay, Dundalk Bay, Blackrock, Annagassan, Port Beach, Clogherhead, Termonfeckin, Baltray and Drogheda.

Producers featured in the trail, include Callaghan and Hoey Fisheries, Carlingford Oyster Company, Gyles Quay Lobster and Crab, Clogherhead Fishermen’s Co-operative, Cooley Oysters, Dunany Crab, Fishermans Catch, Lobsters Direct & Oriel Sea Salt.

There are 41 participating restaurants listed in the Sea Louth passport. These are subject to change and people can see the latest list by scanning the QR code on the reverse of the passport.

For further information about the trail and to download a sea louth passport, visit sealouth.ie.

For the latest sea louth news and updates, follow @sea_louth on Instagram and Twitter, and like @sealouth on Facebook for all the latest news and Louth travel inspiration.

Tag #sealouth and #scenicseafoodtrail to share your adventures along the trail.