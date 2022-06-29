PICTURES: Residents of Lisheen Park celebrate the estate's 50th anniversary

Residents past and present of Knockbridge's Lisheen Park recently celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of the estate with a community get together.
A special mass was held in St Mary’s Church Knockbridge followed by refreshments and music in McNamee's pub where residents reminisced about times gone by.
Joining the celebrations were the oldest resident of the Park Paddy Farrell and the youngest resident baby Nancy Wynne.
Our photographer Arthur Kinahan was there to capture the special event.
