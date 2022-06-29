Dundalk court: Man pleaded guilty in connection to fatal crash

Dundalk courthouse
A man in his 30s charged in connection with a fatal road crash on the main Dundalk/Castleblayney Road, pleaded guilty at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.
Maksim Mordasov with an address at Main Street, Shercock, County Cavan had originally been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Matthias Thannheisen at Rassan, Hackballscross on May 4th last year.
However, when he was arraigned last Wednesday the accused pleaded guilty to driving without due care or attention causing Mr. Thannheisen's death.
Senior Counsel Vincent Heneghan, defending, described it as a very sad and tragic case and asked the court to direct the preparation of a Probation report.
He added his client has only one previous conviction for a speeding offence and said the defendant "has been a hard working man all of his life".
Judge Dara Hayes adjourned sentencing to November 8th and also directed the preparation of a victim impact statement.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.