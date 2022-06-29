Search

29 Jun 2022

North Louth: Over €62k in funding approved for flood protection works in Omeath

North Louth: Over €62k in funding approved for flood protection works in Omeath

Drummullagh, Omeath

Reporter:

Jason Newman

29 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

Just over €62,000 has been allocated to carry out flood mitigation works at Drummullagh in Omeath as part of the Office of Public Works’ (OPW) Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, T.D. announced the approval of Louth County Council’s application today.

Under the scheme, the OPW has approved funding of €62,100 for the proposed works, which include strengthening of existing boundary wall foundations with mass concrete slab and installation of rock armour over a length of 35m at Drummullagh.

The news was welcomed by local Sinn Féin Councillor Antóin Watters who said:

“I am delighted the application has been successful and it is great news for Omeath. 

“I have been working with the Council Infrastructure section and the homeowner to address this issue for a number of years now. 

“The works are badly needed to protect the property and I look forward to them commencing.”

Cllr Watters also gave an update on two other such applications submitted by the council: 

“There were three applications submitted including Omeath, Ballagan and Bellurgan. 

“The OPW had originally refused the Bellurgan application but have agreed to reconsider a revised application for a revised scope of works. 

“There were also several queries addressed relating to the Ballagan application. Both have now been resubmitted and we await a response from the OPW.”

Cllr Watters concluded: 

“This is great news for the area but unfortunately there are still a number of other areas to be addressed and I will continue to work on these in conjunction with Louth County Council.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media