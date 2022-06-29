Search

30 Jun 2022

Ireland’s first Football Kit Conference coming to Dundalk

Ireland’s first Football Kit Conference coming to Dundalk

The event takes place this Saturday in the Imperial Hotel Dundalk

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

29 Jun 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Like football? Love kit? Well the the perfect event for you is coming to Louth. Kit Con Eire - Ireland's very first Kit Conference is set to place this Saturday, July 2nd at the Imperial Hotel, Dundalk.

There will be spectacular displays of football shirts, retro and new, from all over the World and indeed some closer to home. Ireland Soccer Shirts will be the main attraction, with his exhibition of iconic shirts from some of Ireland’s most famous matches.

Some of the leading vendors from Ireland and the UK will be in attendance including of course Dundalk FC who will have their latest kits available to purchase, along with a full line of club merchandise.

For the shirt collectors out there, there will be representation from other League of Ireland clubs, with shirts available from these sides also available on the day as well.

Shooting woes prove costly as Louth Ladies falter in Quarter-finals once again

Dundalk Golf Club Notes: €5500 raised by members in aid of North Louth Hospice

The convention sees some of the leading names in the kit World giving talks and panel discussions about all the hot topics featuring The Kitsman, Eddie O Mahony, ChatShirts, Museum of Jerseys and more yet to be announced.

There will also be a walking tour of Dundalk with Aodhan O’Riordan and Gary Cooke. The two guides bring their much renowned walking football tour to Dundalk for the very first time.

Charting the beautiful game's storied history in Ireland, the tour guarantees ancient gossip, fascinating facts and cracking stories.

Tickets cost €12 and the price includes entry fee, walking tour, entry to kit discussions and a raffle ticket. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media