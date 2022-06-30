Dundalk pupils raise money for SOSAD

6th Class pupil Castletown Girls' School presenting the cheque to SOSAD
The 6th class pupils and their teacher Ms McLoughlin in Castletown Girls' School recently organised a jumble sale in the school which raised €655 for their chosen charity SOSAD.
Praise goes to the 6th class girls who collected the jumble; unwanted books, toys, games, jewellery, household goods, all donated by the other students.
They also sold ice cream cups, soft drinks and had a nail varnish station as well as "guess how many sweets in the jar" and name the teddy.
“Thank you to the parents who supported the jumble sale by donating jumble and giving their children money to go to the sale”, a spokesperson from Castletown Girls' School said.
“Thanks also to the 6th class teacher Ms McLoughlin who organised it all.
“We are very proud of them and wish them every success in their secondary school.”
