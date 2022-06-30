Dundalk Famine Graveyard to hold annual service of remembrance

Dundalk Famine Graveyard annual service of remembrance will take place at Killally Famine Graveyard on the 7th August at 5pm.

Dundalk Famine Graveyard is one of the most important historical sites in Dundalk and in Co Louth since it was restored over the past number of years by a group of Volunteers in the local area.

Located on the Ardee Road with an access at A91E76N it’s the resting place for over 4000 souls who died between 1850 and 1955 with one burial in the graveyard in the 1950s.

Most burials came from the local workhouse located on Hilltop on the Ardee Road which was eventually knocked down many years ago.

There are no headstones in the graveyard but there are some small marker stones marking the mass graves where white crosses stand still marking the graves.

Over the years the graveyard became neglected once the graveyard was closed with vegetation destroying the surrounding graveyard walls that surrounded the graveyard.

Over the past 20 years volunteers have restored the graveyard walls and the grass surface that covers the grass.

The committee have ensured that a memorial service takes place annually and hopefully over the years access to the site which is difficult enough can be improved with better surfaces and signage.

The graveyard can be accessed via A91E76N or from McArdles Brewery on the Ardee Road or via the laneway across from Mount Hamilton Hording.







