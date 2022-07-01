Search

Deaths in Louth - Friday July 1st

May the Rest in Peace

Deaths in Louth - Friday July 1st

01 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Teresa Farrell Drogheda, Louth

Teresa Farrell, nee Norris Cockle Road, Ballymakenny, Drogheda, Co. Louth. 29th June 2022. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Teresa, beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mam to Michael, Noel, Damien, Jim and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Isabelle and Imelda, son in law Dave, grandson Darragh, sister-in-law Meg, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda on Thursday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Fieldstown can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/monasterboice. Burial will take place afterwards in Monasterboice Cemetery. Parishes have requested that masks are worn during Funerals please. 

May she Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Michael (Tec) Holden Drogheda, Louth

Michael (Tec) Holden, Chord Road, Drogheda. 29th June 2022. Peacefully at Sunhill Nursing Home. Michael (Tec) predeceased by his brothers Martin and Tommy and his sister Laura. Beloved husband of Marie and loving dad to Laura and Vivienne. Sadly missed by his wife and daughters, son in law John, sister Estelle (Newcastle-Upon-Tyne), brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes on Friday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.30am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church which will be streamed live on www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Parishes have requested that masks are worn during Funerals please. House strictly private please.

May he Rest in Peace

