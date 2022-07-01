Search

01 Jul 2022

Greg Sloggett stresses the need for Dundalk to get back to winning ways

Greg Sloggett vs Shelbourne

Greg Sloggett in action against Shelbourne at Tolka Park. (Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Niall Newberry

01 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Greg Sloggett says Dundalk FC simply must get back to winning ways at home to UCD on Friday night (kick-off, 7.45pm) if they are to mount an SSE Airtricity League title charge.

Dundalk’s five-game winning streak came to a disappointing end over the weekend after The Lilywhites were held to a scoreless draw by seventh-place Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

“We knew what they were going to bring,” Sloggett said afterwards. “They’re up and at it and they press high and they press well. We knew it was going to be an end-to-end game and we’d have to be on our game.

“I thought we played reasonably well. I thought we could have dominated the game in different parts a bit better. Ultimately, we’ve come away with the better chances and we should have won the game. It’s a hard place to come and Shels are going well, so we’ll take it and we’ll move on to next week.”

O'Donnell not taken UCD for granted as Dundalk look to reduce gap at the top

Ireland’s first Football Kit Conference coming to Dundalk

Two points dropped in Drumcondra, coupled with Shamrock Rovers recent wins over Bohs and St Pats means Dundalk are now 10 points behind the leaders, but with two games in hand.

“It’s a cliché, but we only take it game by game,” added the Dundalk midfielder. “We’ve gone and beaten Rovers last week and you can feel the confidence around that, but we have to turn up on nights like tonight and win the games if we want to go and win the league.

“We can only look to ourselves to make that happen week in, week out and see where it goes. Obviously, Rovers have the distraction of Europe now and we have just the league to focus on really.

“We’re determined to make a lash at it and see what happens. We’re making no bones about it; it’s a fresh group and we’re doing well to now.”

Perhaps there is no better opportunity to get back on the winning trail than with a home fixture against UCD, who sit at the foot of the table with just nine points from 20 games.

However, although The Students did lose 2-0 on their last excursion to Oriel Park in April, they fought back to draw 2-2 with ten-man Dundalk a month later in Belfield.

That being said, UCD haven’t recorded a win on the Carrick Road in just over nine years, when a certain David McMillan and Robbie Benson helped them to a 3-2 win at Oriel.

“We look back on the game against UCD the last time we drew 2-2,” said Sloggett, who spent five seasons there between 2014 and 2018. “That was a slip-up, so we have to go and win next week.

“If you want to win the league, you have to win week in, week out and go on a similar run that we have been on, but just make it consistent for the rest of the year. That’s what we’re determined to do and we have to make sure we win this week.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media