Get your nominations in for the Louth Business Awards

Closing date for the Louth Business Awards is Friday the 29th of July 2022. Now is the time to enter your business in the Louth Business Awards. The Awards are free to enter and there is a fantastic selection of categories to choose from.

Dundalk Chamber would encourage you to enter up to four different categories. The Business Awards are an excellent opportunity to show-case your business and give it the recognition it warrants.

This glittering Black Tie event is always a “sell out” with over 630 people in attendance, a spokesperson for the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce said.

This year’s awards are booked for Saturday 22nd October in the Carrickdale Hotel.

There will be excellent media exposure in the run up to the event and it is now the social highlight of the Dundalk business community, the spokesperson continued.

The awards are an excellent opportunity to highlight your business to customers and suppliers.

They also help to raise your profile, attracting potential new customers, suppliers, and investors.

The awards night helps to boost staff morale and is a great networking opportunity.

There are 23 categories to choose from and you can enter up to four. You can enter by visiting www.dundalk.ie/awards .

There is a separate form for Retailers, Bars, Restaurants, Eating Establishments, Pubs, Hair and Beauty and Tourism providers and it can be obtained from Brenda in Dundalk Chamber of Commerce on Tel: 042 9336343 or email her to brenda@dundalk.ie

There is no charge to enter the awards.