Search

01 Jul 2022

Get your nominations in for the Louth Business Awards

Get your nominations in for the Louth Business Awards

One winner in 2019 Paul Carroll Ghan House with Lisa O Connor Dundalk Stadium and Pat McCormick President Dundalk Chamber

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Closing date for the Louth Business Awards is Friday the 29th of July 2022. Now is the time to enter your business in the Louth Business Awards. The Awards are free to enter and there is a fantastic selection of categories to choose from.

Dundalk Chamber would encourage you to enter up to four different categories. The Business Awards are an excellent opportunity to show-case your business and give it the recognition it warrants.

This glittering Black Tie event is always a “sell out” with over 630 people in attendance, a spokesperson for the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce said.

This year’s awards are booked for Saturday 22nd October in the Carrickdale Hotel.

Arthur's Archives: Take a trip down memory lane!

Dundalk Famine Graveyard to hold annual service of remembrance

There will be excellent media exposure in the run up to the event and it is now the social highlight of the Dundalk business community, the spokesperson continued.

The awards are an excellent opportunity to highlight your business to customers and suppliers.

They also help to raise your profile, attracting potential new customers, suppliers, and investors.

The awards night helps to boost staff morale and is a great networking opportunity.

There are 23 categories to choose from and you can enter up to four. You can enter by visiting www.dundalk.ie/awards .

There is a separate form for Retailers, Bars, Restaurants, Eating Establishments, Pubs, Hair and Beauty and Tourism providers and it can be obtained from Brenda in Dundalk Chamber of Commerce on Tel: 042 9336343 or email her to brenda@dundalk.ie

There is no charge to enter the awards.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media