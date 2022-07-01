Search

Geordan Gets Down to Business at Dundalk Institute

Geordan Gets Down to Business at Dundalk Institute

DkIT student Geordan Richardson has setup his own self-publishing company

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) said they are delighted to report that one of their first-year students, Geordan Richardson has taken the business bull by the horns.

Geordan, from Blackrock in Dundalk, who is studying Business in the Institute, has setup his own self-publishing company, whilst simultaneously writing and publishing two books himself.

The business idea started in lockdown, and Geordan was keen to try a commercial model like publishing to see how he would fair launching his own business.

“I originally started with my first title, Simple Smart Spanish, which is a beginner’s guide to Spanish.

"I had researched different mechanisms for publishing and decided on the Amazon self-publishing model.”

Geordan attended De La Salle College in Dundalk and then decided to progress to DkIT as it allowed him to stay local, work on his business, keep his part-time job, and he was also particularly attracted to the modules offered in the Business degree at DkIT.

Geordan credits some of the modules he has already studied during his first year at the Institute with helping him to set up his own business.

Geordan said: “Modules such as Marketing, Accounting, Economics and Quantitative Techniques have all helped me in some way whilst running my start-up business.”

Geordan is about to launch his second book, a murder-mystery titled A Principal Murder, and hopes to also help others publish their books through his publishing business called Geordan Richardson Publishing.

He can be contacted through his social media channels. Geordan then hopes to diversify his offerings into other genres.


Shane Hill, Head of Department of Management & Financial Studies at DkIT adds “We are delighted to learn of Geordan’s Business successes and wish him all the very best with his venture, and indeed future studies on our Bachelor of Business (Hons), DK816. This 3 Year, Full-Time honours (Level 8) degree affords learners the opportunity to develop Business Management and Entrepreneurial skills, as well as much in demand qualities such as teamwork, communication, adaptability, independent work as well as collaboration and problem solving”.

