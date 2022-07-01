This weekend's local GAA action as first phase of Divisions 1 and 2 conclude

Cathal Fleming, Mattock Rangers, gets the better of ST Mochtas' Oisin Callan during a recent Div 1 league game in Louth village. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
St Patrick’s GFC vs St Fechins
Ardee St. Mary’s vs Cooley Kickhams
Geraldines vs Sean O’Mahonys
Dreadnots vs Mattock Rangers
St Brides vs Naomh Mairtin
St Mochtas vsNewtown Blues
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2
Dundalk Young Irelands vs Oilibhéar Pluincéad
Clan na nGael vs Dundalk Gaels
St Kevins vs Hunterstown Rovers
Roche Emmets GFC vs O`Raghallaighs
St Josephs vs Naomh Fionnbarra
Kilkerley Emmets vs O’Connells GFC
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A
Na Piarsaigh vs Naomh Malachi
Westerns vs Glen Emmets
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B
Sean McDermotts vs Cuchulainn Gaels
Wolfe Tones Football vs John Mitchels
Dowdallshill vs St Nicholas
Annaghminnon Rovers vs Stabannon Parnells
(All Fixtures above are due due to throw in a 7:30PM)
Sunday 3rd July 2022
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A
Glyde Rangers vs Lann Leire (1PM)
