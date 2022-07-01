Search

01 Jul 2022

DkIT congratulate their Headstart Graduates

DkIT congratulate their Headstart Graduates

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

01 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) applauded their recent 18 Headstart Graduates.

This annual Headstart programme is aimed at those with an interest in pursuing Higher Education and comprises of a nine week exploration of study skills, including, academic writing, presentation skills, group work, time management, learning to learn, career guidance and assignment feedback.

This fantastic initiative is run in conjunction with Louth LEADER and its purpose is to support students to remove blocks and ease access into Higher Education.

To date 76 people have graduated from the Headstart Programme.

Geordan Gets Down to Business at Dundalk Institute

PICTURES: Goodbye to the Class of 2022 in schools across Louth

A DkIT spokesperson said they are thrilled that Headstart graduates are in all four years of their DkIT Degrees including programmes such as Social Care, Community Youth Work, Arts, Audio and Music Production, Creative Media, Hospitality Management, General Nursing and Mental Health Nursing.

Many graduates have also secured employment because of having completed this programme.

DkIT would like to wish all the Headstart Graduates the very best in their future endeavours and the Institute is looking forward to welcoming some of them back as undergraduate students.

The next intake for the Headstart programme will commence in October 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media