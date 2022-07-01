DkIT congratulate their Headstart Graduates

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) applauded their recent 18 Headstart Graduates.

This annual Headstart programme is aimed at those with an interest in pursuing Higher Education and comprises of a nine week exploration of study skills, including, academic writing, presentation skills, group work, time management, learning to learn, career guidance and assignment feedback.

This fantastic initiative is run in conjunction with Louth LEADER and its purpose is to support students to remove blocks and ease access into Higher Education.

To date 76 people have graduated from the Headstart Programme.

A DkIT spokesperson said they are thrilled that Headstart graduates are in all four years of their DkIT Degrees including programmes such as Social Care, Community Youth Work, Arts, Audio and Music Production, Creative Media, Hospitality Management, General Nursing and Mental Health Nursing.

Many graduates have also secured employment because of having completed this programme.

DkIT would like to wish all the Headstart Graduates the very best in their future endeavours and the Institute is looking forward to welcoming some of them back as undergraduate students.

The next intake for the Headstart programme will commence in October 2022.