Division 3B Roundup: Stabannon and Tones win to stay at the top of the league

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 4-6 CUCHULAINN GAELS 1-10

Annaghminnon Rovers' good form continued on Friday night with an away win over Cuchulainn Gaels in Omeath. A blitz of first half goals did the trick again for the Stonetown men.

Aidan Lee Martin had a fine game for Rovers, he opened the scoring and Mícheál McCabe replied with frees. Then the goal rush came before half time.

Last weekend’s hat-trick hero James O’Connor got his first of the night before Fergal Markey and Tony Brennan added two more to make it 3-3 to 0-4 at the interval.

Gaels came back in the second half as Annaghminnon were reduced to 14 men for the last 20 minutes of the contest. Despite six second half frees from McCabe and a major, Rovers hung on and O’Connor bagged another goal.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Sam Kennaugh; Sean McDonnell,Shane McMahon, Tomas Byrne; Paul McArdle, Niall Brennan, Padraig Russell; Conor Russell (0-1), Tiernan O’Brien; James O’Connor (2-0), Dylan Mulholland, Fergal Markey (1-1); Ronan Byrne, Tony Brennan (1-1), Aidan Lee Martin (0-3). SUBS: Christy Connolly, Richie Ashfield, Dwayne Markey.

ST NICHOLAS 0-7 WOLFE TONES 0-12

Wolfe Tones leapfrogged their local rivals St Nicholas in the Division 3B table following a deserved victory in Jimmy Pentony Park on Saturday evening.

In a tight first half, it was the visitors who opened the scoring from play from Chris Cudden, points from Caebhan Housidari and a Phillip Kirwan free had the Nicks back to all square midway through the half.

The Tones extended their lead to three with five minutes left in the half thanks to Darren Weldon, Eoghan Brennan, Cudden and midfielder Mark Healy.

St Nicholas finished the half strongly with two well worked points from play from Shahin Housidari and Brian Carter to go in one behind 0-5 to 0-4 at the break.

The hosts had plenty of possession in the second half but couldn’t break down a resolute and organised Tones defence. The home team were restricted to three points, all by Fionn Meagher, two frees and one from play.

Wolfe Tones forwards kept the scoreboard moving all through the second half, especially the lively Brennan. As well as the bragging rights, the win sees the Tones in the promotion play-off spot.

WOLFE TONES SCORERS: Eoghan Brennan 0-3; Darren Weldon, Garrett Cooney and Rory Taaffe 0-2 each; Mark Healy, Sam Kelly and Chris Cudden 0-1 each.

ST NICHOLAS: Shane Finegan; Stephen Finegan, Andrew Starrs, Shahin Housidari (0-1); Sam Reilly, Declan Heeney, Con Sheehan; Brian Carter (0-1), Aaron Flanagan; Fionn Meagher (0-3), Phillip Kirwan (0-1), Hayden Quinn; Caebhan Housidari (0-1), Lee Kavanagh, Rian Farrell. Subs: Stephen Hodgins for Quinn, Tadgh Martin for Sheehan, Conner Faulkner for Heeney.

JOHN MITCHELS 2-12 SEAN MCDERMOTTS 0-10

A windy evening produced a game of two halves in Ballybailie on Saturday as John Mitchels took full advantage of the breeze in the first half to see them victorious over Sean McDermotts.

The Mitchels full forward line was on song from the start with John Gallagher on song and John Bingham finding the net to give the hosts a commanding 1-10 to 0-2 lead at the break.

And despite a late rally from the Sean’s thanks to points from midfielder Sean McMahon, the Mitchels always looked comfortable. Gareth Kane scored the second half goal and Leigh Ross performed well in defence against his former side.

JOHN MITCHELS: David Anderson; Leigh Ross, Emmet Farrell, Shane Crossan; Aaron Kane, Alan Mackin, Andrew Bingham (0-1); Stephen Coyle. Kevin Gallagher (0-1); Jake Gillespie, Carl Courtney (0-1), Stephen Bingham (0-1); John Gallagher (0-6), Gaz Kane (1-2), John Bingham (1-0). Subs: Mikey Nulty, Aaron Keeley, Gareth Finnegan, Michael Quinn, Stephen Murphy.

SEAN MCDERMOTTS: David Martin; Lorcan Ludden, David McArdle, Danny Reilly; Dean Brennan, Sean McMahon, Danny Commins (0-1); Kevin McMahon, (0-3), Sean Martin; Tony Kelly (0-3), David O'Neill (0-2), Declan Carroll; B J Matthews (0-1), Colin Curran, Darren McEneaney.

STABANNON PARNELLS 4-21 DOWDALLSHILL 1-6

Stabannon Parnells hot stream continues to bubble and froth with a big win over the visiting Dowdallshill on Saturday night.

Niall McManus found the net in a tough opening period for the ‘Hill against the wind and the run of play. Bobby Butterly hit the net earlier on and Parnells soon got into their groove.

Derek Crilly converted a goal after being superbly set up by a beautiful Callaghan flick, as the full-forward palmed the ball into the onrushing midfielder, who didn't need to break stride before converting with ease. Half-time came soon after and Stabannon led 2-14 to 1-3.

In the second half the one way traffic continued. Butterly added another goal and his brother Harry finished with 12 points in total and Sean Reynolds closed the one sided contest with a goal as well.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Sean Nolan; Patrick Bell, Sean Halpenny, Daniel Clinton; Mark Byrne, Niall Cluskey, David Cluskey; Thomas Campbell, Derek Crilly (1-1); Fintan Martin (0-1), Bobby Butterly (2-3), Sean Reynolds (1-3); Harry Butterly (0-12), Robbie Callaghan (0-1), Barry Lynch. SUBS: Stephen Barry for Patrick Bell, Aonghus Giggins for Robbie Callaghan, Ryan Halpenny for Fintan Martin, Tadgh Carroll for Derek Crilly and Johnny McGee for Niall Cluskey.

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Boudrin; Ciaran Murray, Jack McGailey, Kevin McGonnigle; Paddy McKenna, Stephen Murray, Donal McGuinness; Paul Flynn (0-1), Justin Halley; Martin Og O’Brien, Gerry McShane (0-3), Daniel Mulligan; Cian Kieran (0-2), Niall McManus (1-0), Dylan Curran. SUBS: Tommy Craig for Ciaran Murray, Peter Hughes for Cian Kieran.