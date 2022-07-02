Louth library hosts 'Separateness and Boundaries' talk

Louth Library Service will host an Online Talk with Helen Corbett entitled Separateness and Boundaries on Thursday July 7th at 6.30pm.

Helen Corbett has worked in the area of Psychology and personal counselling for over thirty years.

The global pandemic has brought many to reflect on the quality of the lives they are living and on the quality of their relationships. Continuing the ‘A Loving Relationship with Self’ series, in this talk Helen will explore the area of separateness and boundaries.

Helen says:

“For me, the essence of being Separate and having Boundaries is taking myself into account and being mindful of my own care.

“While these actions may sound like one is being cold and cut off and pushing others away, I believe they are, in reality, the opposite.

“They are the root to real connection and bridge building with others.

“They can result, not only in a loving relationship with oneself but also with other people.”

To book contact Dundalk Library at Tel 042 9353190 or Email: libraryhelpdesk@

louthcoco.ie