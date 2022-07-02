Search

02 Jul 2022

Louth library hosts 'Separateness and Boundaries' talk

Louth library hosts 'Separateness and Boundaries' talk

Louth County Library

Reporter:

Jason Newman

02 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Louth Library Service will host an Online Talk with Helen Corbett entitled Separateness and Boundaries on Thursday July 7th at 6.30pm.

Helen Corbett has worked in the area of Psychology and personal counselling for over thirty years.

The global pandemic has brought many to reflect on the quality of the lives they are living and on the quality of their relationships. Continuing the ‘A Loving Relationship with Self’ series, in this talk Helen will explore the area of separateness and boundaries.

Helen says:

“For me, the essence of being Separate and having Boundaries is taking myself into account and being mindful of my own care.

“While these actions may sound like one is being cold and cut off and pushing others away, I believe they are, in reality, the opposite.

“They are the root to real connection and bridge building with others.

“They can result, not only in a loving relationship with oneself but also with other people.”

To book contact Dundalk Library at Tel 042 9353190 or Email: libraryhelpdesk@
louthcoco.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media