Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Club President secures another impressive victory

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Thursday/Friday Open Single 16 and 17th June 2022: 1st Eugene O`Hanlon (PH 14) 39pts c/b, 2nd Sean Harvey (PH 24) 39pts.

Weekend Stableford 18th June 2022: Div 1 Andrew Quinn (PH 6) 39pts c/b, Div 2 Peadar O`Shea (PH 16) 39pts, Div 3 Barry Murphy (PH 25) 44pts.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

The weekly Tuesday senior 9-hole competition was the day of the two Richards. Richard Rountree prevailed over Richard Mulholland on countback with both players signing for 21 points.

Richard Rountree's score was compiled unusually without a two-pointer on his card, instead had six 3 pointers and three 1 pointers. Richard Mulholland had a very steady round with one no score spoiling an otherwise exemplary card.

Senior 9- Hole Handicap: 1st Richard Rountree (11) 21pts c/b, 2nd Richard Mulholland (9) 21pts.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

Club President Deanna MacGuinness, who won the recent ladies competition sponsored by Carrick Butchers, played exceptionally good golf. Her round included four pars and two birdies, one on the 8th hole and another on the 15th to the awe of her playing partner, scoring 41 points to claim first prize.

It’s Mary MacNamee in second place again this week with another fantastic round of golf. Mary parred five holes and had two birdies, on the fourth and fifteenth hole to score 40pts and winning on the countback. Another fine round came from Aine Fitzmaurice who was third with 40pts, one shot ahead of her mum Bridie.

Thirty-five ladies played this week, great scoring across the board, and it’s great to see a few new faces out playing and even better to see some ladies returning to golf again and enjoying the beautiful summer conditions.

Congratulations to the winners and a special thanks to our generous sponsor Carrick Butcher, Main Street, Carrickmacross. We ask our members to support our sponsors when they can.

Carrick Butchers sponsored 18 Holes Stableford – Wednesday 22 June 2022: 1st Deanna MacGuinness (27) 41pts, 2nd Mary MacNamee (19) 40pts c/b, 3rd Aine Fitzmaurice (32) 40pts.

A fantastic result was recorded by our AIG Intermediate Cup Team captained by Esther Durcan, who won 4 1/2 to 1/2 against the ladies from Warrenpoint Golf Club. We now have three ladies’ teams into the quarter finals in the South Ulster Division.