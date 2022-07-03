Creative Spark Downtown to host Grow Remote jobs fair

The Grow Remote Dundalk chapter is hosting an in-person jobs fair, introducing local workers to the numerous Remote Employers that are currently recruiting in Ireland.

Grow Remote is a non-profit community development organisation whose mission is to promote remote employment as a tool to bring about positive social change in hyperlocal communities across Ireland, including greater economic spend, a reduced carbon footprint, and increased social connection.

Grow Remote does this through a nationwide network of local chapters. Volunteers in villages, towns and cities across the island raise awareness of the benefits of remote employment, delivering training, assisting job seekers to find remote jobs, and running offline events.

On Saturday 16th July, the Grow Remote Dundalk chapter is inviting job seekers, or those interested in finding out more about remote work job opportunities, to join them from 10am – 2pm at Creative Spark Downtown, Clanbrassil Street.

The Jobs fair will combine various supports offered by Grow Remote, says Grow Remote Employers Lead, Joanne Mangan:

“We seek to make the local community aware of current jobs available here in Dundalk, running a number of bite-sized workshops and presentations covering everything from where to look for jobs, CV clinics to how to set yourself up as remote-ready.

“At Grow Remote, social connection is very important so there will be a bite to eat, a welcoming atmosphere, and some time to connect with our Dundalk chapter members and job seekers.”

Ciara Breen, Grow Remote Chapter Lead said:

“When the news broke at the end of May about the number of jobs at risk for local workers in Paypal, I immediately contacted friends to send them links to Grow Remote resources.

“ It was an emotional time for people so I got in contact with the Grow Remote team and suggested we hold an in-person event on remote working for the local workers affected - but also to make people aware of their remote options at this time.

“I think it will be a very beneficial and fun event for people to pop into.”

The event will be attended by the Grow Remote Employers and Community teams,

Register at Eventbrite (bit.ly/3OWAb0A) and receive the full running order for the day. Feel free to pop in to Downtown on Saturday the 16th July from 10am – 2pm. All Welcome.

If you are a remote employee and want to get involved, reach out to your local Grow Remote chapter through ciara@creativespark.ie.