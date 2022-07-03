Search

03 Jul 2022

An Táin welcomes new emerging visual artist in residence

An Táin's new artist in residency Lijuan McQuillan

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

03 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

An Táin Arts Centre said they are delighted to welcome Lijuan McQuillan as their next Emerging Visual Artist in residence.

Lijuan was born in China and has lived in Ireland for almost 20 years. She is interested in painting's ability to connect with day-to-day life.

Her paintings bring together her diverse past experiences of living in China and her present experience of living in Ireland and highlights the complex relationship of Western Europe and Asian identities.

During her time studying in Technological University Dublin, Lijuan won the Mont Kavanagh Scholarship, an award to support and recognise talented and committed students.

She graduated as the recipient of the Evan’s Graduate Award and Best Studentship Award.

She is also the winner of the Agility Award of Arts Council Ireland. Lijuan’s work has been collected by the Contemporary Irish Art Society (CIAS), the International Office of TU Dublin and private collectors.

Lijuan has also exhibited her works in the Ireland Institute Dublin, Arklow Library and the United Arts Club (UAC).

Lijuan will be in residence in our Basement Gallery in July and August and will showcase the work of her residency in an exhibition, during the month of September.

People can follow her progress on Facebook @lijuan.mcquillan , on Twitter @LijuanMcQuillan & on Instagram @lijuanmcquillan and using the hashtag #antainartists.

