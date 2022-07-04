Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 4 July 2022

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Cunningham of Dawson’s Demesne, Ardee, Louth

On 3 July 2022, suddenly, at his home. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Tommy and Paddy, sister Mary, son-in-law Joe. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Mary, son Thomas, daughters Rosemary, Anne, Catriona, Dolores and Rachel, sister Kitty, sons-in-law Dessie, Thomas, Tom, Brendan and Richard, daughter-in-law Angela, 14 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday and Tuesday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards in Old Saint Mary's Cemetery, Ardee. House private on Wednesday morning for removal.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patrick Gonnelly of Ashbrook, and formerly of Hill Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 3 July 2022. Patrick beloved husband of Linda, dear father of Caroline, Paul, Alison and the late Marie, devoted grandfather of Jordan, Cara and Tiernan. Patrick will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Ciaran, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday to St Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace









