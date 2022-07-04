Louth Leaders in IT services and office solutions merge

Managed IT and cyber security firm, Sync IT, has merged with office and business solutions provider, Cusken. The merger, which supports 22 jobs in the North-East, is expected to facilitate the creation of four new roles over the next 18 months, bringing staff numbers to 26 by the end of 2023.

Dundalk-based Sync IT was founded by Joe Molloy and Allison Cooney in 2013. The company provides managed IT and security services to small-to-medium sized clients in the public and private sector across the North-East. Cusken was founded by Paddy McCusker and John McKenna in 1987, also based in Dundalk. It provides business solutions in the sales and service of photocopiers, printers, audio-visual, retail equipment, and office furniture to SMEs, corporates, education, and public sector not only in the North-East but nationwide.

“This is as much a meeting of both hearts and heads”, said Joe Molloy, who takes up the role of managing director for the newly formed entity. “Sync IT and Cusken have similar cultures, values, and ways of working. That’s the heart. Equally, by combining both company’s core competencies and skill-bases, the new merger is ready to take advantage of emerging consolidations in IT, technology and ‘the workplace of the future’. That’s the head”, added Molloy.

Molloy’s Co-Director, Allison Cooney, is appointed Technical Account Director, while Paddy McCusker is continuing in his responsibilities as Business Development Director across the merging companies.

“Cusken and Sync IT have been customers of each other”, said Paddy McCusker. There is a deep mutual respect for what we both do and an excitement about what we can do in the future together by combining our respective IP, partnerships, skills, and teams. The backbone of our commitment to the merger is an obsession to put our customers first and stay relevant to them as the modern office and technology evolves”, added McCusker.

Both Sync IT and Cusken brands will continue to operate in the market. “Two brands, one company”, commented Molloy. “Our client base will have access to our combined suite of services including IT managed services, digital transformation, cyber security and the sales and servicing of photocopiers, printers, audio-visual, retail equipment, and office furniture in addition to a combined 45 years’ of business expertise and service to clients”, added Molloy.